50th birthday celebrations raise cash for Isle of Wight charity

A local charity employee and her partner have celebrated their 50th birthdays in a unique way, by raising £435 for the charity she works for.

Fundraising party

Helen Randall works for Age UK Isle of Wight, a local community charity dedicated to supporting Islanders aged 50+.

Helen and her partner Mark, who had also recently turned 50 decided to celebrate their 50th birthdays by inviting friends and family to their fundraising party at The Bargeman’s Rest in Newport, and to donate to the charity, rather than buy Helen gifts for her upcoming birthday.

A resounding success

The pair’s party which included a disco was a resounding success. Information on the services and support offered by Age UK Isle of Wight was made available for guests, along with collection buckets and a charity raffle. 80 people attended.

Helen and Mark commented,

“We wanted to do something worthwhile to celebrate our BIG birthdays, and both agreed that having a fundraiser for Age UK Isle of Wight would be a great plan! Lots of our friends and family gave generous donations and kindly provided raffle prizes. There was such a lovely atmosphere and it was a really memorable evening.”

Supporting Active Minds Social Clubs

The money raised will be used for an activity to support those who attend Age UK Isle of Wight’s three Active Minds Social Clubs; welcoming and friendly social clubs for those wishing to keep their minds active.

Groups are held weekly in Newport, Lake and Ryde.