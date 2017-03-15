£661,000 boost for domestic abuse refuges in the region

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council, together with voluntary partners and other local authorities, has been awarded a total of £661,000, to improve refuge provision for victims of domestic abuse.

The funding has been allocated to the region, which includes the local authorities of the Isle of Wight Council, Portsmouth and Southampton City Councils, and Hampshire County Council.

£20m national fund

The money, part of a £20m national fund from the Department for Communities and Local Government, will improve the provision of safe accommodation, refuges, outreach services, and sanctuary schemes, which help those at risk of abuse.

A specialist team will be established to work directly with refuges to strengthen support for survivors of domestic abuse. This will include targeted work to support those with diverse and complex needs, including those from isolated and marginalised communities, to increase access to refuge or alternative accommodation and to support them to move on.

Fantastic news for the whole region

Councillor Richard Priest, executive member for adult social care and public health, said:

“The award of this funding is fantastic news for the Island and the whole region. It is sure to make a very real difference for victims of domestic abuse. We already have excellent partnerships with voluntary organisations on the Island, including WightDASH, and hope that this funding will help us all to deliver an even better service to local people.”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said:

“This additional funding from government for the Island will help with such a vital subject as domestic violence, which can be so devastating to people’s lives.”

Very welcome news

Fiona Gwinnett, chief executive of WightDASH (formerly known as the Island Women’s Refuge), said:

“This is very welcome news and we are delighted that this bid has been successful. We hope to be able meet the needs of more victims of domestic abuse as a result of this funding and look forward to working with our partners across the county.”

Support for male victims

There will also be the opportunity to improve the support available to those without recourse to public funds, to families with male children over 16 years old and to male victims who local services are currently unable to help via existing specialist residential options.

Southampton City Council will be leading on the project, with all four areas equally involved. The funding now achieved will be delivered through working together with other local authorities, specialist domestic abuse service providers, and partner agencies.

Image: pagedooley under CC BY 2.0