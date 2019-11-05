9,000th mission for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance

Beginning operations in July 2007, the life-saving Charity has responded to 1,887 missions across the region so far this year

Crew on the 9,000th flight

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA) have flown their 9,000th mission

On Saturday 2nd November, Dr Amy Andrew, Dr Tim Nicholson-Roberts, Specialist Critical Care Paramedic Louise Wigmore and Captain Dave Nicholls, took to the skies from the Charity Airbase at Thruxton to respond to the milestone mission.

Couldn’t do it without support of local community
HIOWAA CEO, Alex Lochrane, commented:

“Whilst I recognise the tremendous achievement of having flown 9,000 missions, I must remind myself that every time the Air Ambulance is called out, we are responding to someone in a potentially critical condition who requires urgent treatment before they reach hospital.

“As an independent charity, we just could not do this without the support of our local community.”

1,887 missions so far this year
HIOWAA began operations in July 2007 and in July this year the Charity recorded their busiest month to date, with a total of 244 call-outs.

The life-saving Charity has responded to 1,887 missions across the region so far this year.

News shared by Andrew on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance (HIOWAA). Ed

Tuesday, 5th November, 2019 5:16pm

By

