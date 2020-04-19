A big thank you to Scots Guards during fight against Coronavirus from the Isle of Wight (including this Pizza treat)

The time has come for the Scots Guards to leave the Isle of Wight, having spent the last two weeks working hard to help in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).
During their time here, the Scots Guards have helped with the reconfiguration of St Mary’s Hospital in preparation for any surge in numbers that might occur.
As well as setting up a new clinical area to treat those with respiratory problems separately, the Scots Guards have also painted a whopping number of beds from Camp Hill Prison (which NHS volunteer Leif Marriner went on a trip to the mainland to collect the paint for a couple of weeks ago)
Julie Sealeaf posted the photo (at the top) of the Scots Guards in the Isle of Wight Newbies Group on Facebook, saying,
“It’s the last evening on the Island for these lads, enjoying their pizzas from Dominos who gave us a great discount to treat them.
“The troops have worked really hard, including today, but managed to grab a few minutes in the sunshine to enjoy their tea.
“Well done lads and safe journey home. We’d love to see you back on the Island in better times. Thanks to Captain Charlton for the lovely photo.”
Sunday, 19th April, 2020 8:55pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nBz
Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide
