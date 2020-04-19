A big thank you to Scots Guards during fight against Coronavirus from the Isle of Wight (including this Pizza treat)

The time has come for the Scots Guards to leave the Isle of Wight, having spent the last two weeks working hard to help in the fight against Coronavirus (Covid-19).

During their time here, the Scots Guards have helped with the reconfiguration of St Mary’s Hospital in preparation for any surge in numbers that might occur.

As well as setting up a new clinical area to treat those with respiratory problems separately, the Scots Guards have also painted a whopping number of beds from Camp Hill Prison (which NHS volunteer Leif Marriner went on a trip to the mainland to collect the paint for a couple of weeks ago)

Newly painted beds at Camp Hill © The British Army

Julie Sealeaf posted the photo (at the top) of the Scots Guards in the Isle of Wight Newbies Group on Facebook, saying,