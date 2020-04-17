Extra clinical area set up at St Mary’s to treat patients with respiratory problems separately

Isle of Wight NHS Trust have this afternoon announced an extension to their Emergency Department to help treat patients with respiratory problems separately.

A spokesperson for Isle of Wight NHS Trust said

“We are setting up an additional clinical area to support our Emergency Department. “This area will help us to treat patients with respiratory problems separately, as this reduces the risk of transmission, and help protect patients, our staff and the wider community. “We want to say thank you to all the organisations involved that have helped to set up this additional clinical area.”

The current number of confirmed Covid-19 cases on the isle of Wight is 58, with 15 people having recovered and returned home and 13 sadly passed away.

Our thoughts are with family and friends of all the families and the NHS staff working hard to save lives.



Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Image: lydiashiningbrightly under CC BY 2.0