Coronavirus testing drive-through opening in Portsmouth next week

A Coronavirus (Covid-19) testing drive-through facility is being built in the north of Portsmouth.

The BBC report it will be used for the testing of NHS and care staff from the Isle of Wight and Hampshire .

Drive-through

The drive-through facility – currently being built – will have the capacity to carry out 400 swab tests a day and is expected to open next week.

The site where the drive-through testing will take place was due to be used as an emergency lorry park in the event of a no-deal Brexit and is situated in Tipner just off the M275.

Regional hub

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Vernon-Jackson, told the Portsmouth News that the City will become the regional hub for Coronavirus testing. The next closest facility is thought to be Gatwick.

Questions

OnTheWight have sent the following questions to the NHS Trust and Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely.

With news emerging that a drive through C19 testing centre is opening in Portsmouth:

Will there be a testing centre on the Island as well?

If so, where will it be?

If not, will IW NHS and care workers be provided transportation to the site?

How will this be achieved while maintaining distancing?

Who will cover the cost of transport and testing?

A call to arms to all readers:

Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe

Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).



Social distancing

It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.



Seeking advice

Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.



Thanks to Zoe for heads-up.

Source: BBC

Image: Ben (busy) under CC BY 2.0