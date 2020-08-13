Isle of Wight asked to stand with Mountbatten into the future: Love will see us through

Ensuring no-one dies alone, helping people feel less afraid of dying and making sure Mountbatten will still be there when Islanders need them most are key to ambitious plans for the charity’s future.

The launch of Mountbatten’s five-year strategy coincides with a campaign which urges the community to stand together with the charity to help achieve these three aims.

‘Love will see us through’

The ‘love will see us through’ campaign aims to harness the love of the Island community and, over the coming months, will see practical ways people can help being shared on Mountbatten’s website and social media channels (using the hashtag #standwithus ).

Additionally, Islanders are encouraged to wear a sunflower to show they stand in solidarity with the much-loved hospice and that they have made a difference to the future of the Island community.

Hartley: Without support we would not stand a chance of achieving it

Mountbatten CEO Nigel Hartley, said,

“We identified five years ago that we were not going to be able to meet the growing demands of our communities by delivering services in the way which we had always done. “The growing older population, together with radical changes in the ways people are living and dying, provides us with serious challenges. “By thinking and acting innovatively and trialing new ways of offering support, we have already achieved so much but there is so much more to do, especially as people live longer and therefore, die slower. “We have worked on developing this strategy for some time but without the support we have had from the community, particularly in these last few months, we would not stand a chance of achieving it.”

Limited human and financial resources

The strategy considers the limited human and financial resources and wider pressures on the healthcare system, both now and in the future.

Areas identified for continuous development include sustaining care and support services and growing Mountbatten’s team of volunteers.

Finding a common language to talk about Mountbatten’s work, delivering robust education and training programmes for partners and ensuring its own workforce is as skilled as possible, all form part of the plan.

Hartley: Residents need and deserve the best possible services

Nigel said,

“We are experts in death, dying and bereavement and it’s with our absolute confidence that we bring this strategy together and deliver on it for the good of the Island. “Our residents need and deserve the best possible services Mountbatten can offer, from those requiring complex care to people who are simply curious about death.”

To view the full strategy, visit www.mountbatten.org.uk/ourfuture

News shared by Emma on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed