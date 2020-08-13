A-Level results: Christ the King College

2020 A level results demonstrate that Christ the King Sixth Form students continue to achieve success.

This has been an extremely anxious time for students, parents and teachers because of the unprecedented manner in which qualifications were awarded this academic year. The results awarded to Christ the King Sixth Form students were very pleasing.

Nora Ward, Head of School said,

“Although the A Level courses were impacted by school closure, the outcomes are a credit to the hard work of our students and that of our very talented and committed teachers. The school continues to cement its strong reputation on the Island for exceptional education at Advanced Level. It is fantastic to see the progress made by many of our students from entry into Year 7 through to Year 13. “The high grades achieved by our students will mean that the majority should gain entry to the University of their choice. There are a number of notable successes with students achieving Oxbridge places, obtaining the necessary grades to do medicine and other high profile degree and apprentice courses. This is to be celebrated.”

Examples of success include:

Students at Christ the King’s grades were a C+ average at A level, up from a C grade last year

At BTEC level, students achieved an average grade of Distinction -, with all securing high quality destinations

7 students secured places to study at Oxbridge

92% of students achieved what they need to study at their first or second choice university

8 students achieved straight A/A*s

1 student achieved 5 A* grades.

Katie Hessey, Year 13 student said

“I am so happy with the results that I received today, and I am really grateful to the teachers and support that Christ the King has given me for the past seven years. “I am really excited to go to Oxford University now to study Medicine.”

Teacher assessment grades downgraded

However this is not the full story. A significant number of students have had the teacher assessment grades downgraded as a result of a statistical algorithm, some by as many as three grades. Christ the King Sixth Form results were on a rapid upward trajectory and this appears to have been ignored.

The school had a sense that something was amiss after the announcements from Scotland last week. Late night on Monday, all schools heard from the Government that they are introducing the triple-lock, giving schools the opportunity to appeal on behalf of students against the exam board calculated grades by using mock exam performance.

Ward: Should not lose sight of the success for many students

Rather than this bringing students any assurance, Mrs Ward believes this is was misguided decision.

“The last minute announcement has increased the degree of uncertainty for our students during an already challenging time. Mock exams are a diagnostic tool not necessarily indicative of a student’s performance at the end of the course. Our mocks were sat in January, long before the courses were completed. “At the heart of this there are individuals who have pinned their hopes on grades for university, future employment or apprenticeships. “The application of a statistical algorithm ignores this. We should not lose sight of the success for many students. It is a pity that for some, today should have been a day of celebration and has been marred by future uncertainty and a system that has clearly disadvantaged some children.”

Conway-Hughes: Brave and resilient in the face of a volatile situation

Hayley Conway-Hughes, Assistant Headteacher and Head of Sixth Form added,

“Our Year 13 students have been brave and resilient in the face of a volatile situation, and they continue to be. We are so thrilled that the vast majority of them have secured very positive and exciting destinations. “We are so sad to see them go. It is wonderful how well they have done and that their efforts have been sufficiently rewarded to meet their future plans.”

