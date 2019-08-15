A-Level results: Improvements at Ryde Academy, plus applied qualifications expected to be well above national

Nat shares this latest A-Level news on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed

Ryde Academy is delighted with their A Level results which have seen an improvement in progress points. Some students received A grades for all of their subjects.

92% gained at least three qualifications

13% of grades were A*/A or above, 31% B or above and 63% C or above. Again, 100% of students have gained at least two A Levels or equivalent and 92% have gained at least three qualifications.

Aaron Gould receiving his results

Improvement on 2018

Results are better than last year, with the progress for A Levels expected to be in line with national and the progress of our students who took applied qualifications to be well above national.

Principal Joy Ballard said,

“We are so pleased for our students and know that these results give them the opportunity to go on to lead remarkable lives. We will miss them but wish them the very best for the future.”

Student, Sam Marchbank, said,

“I am really really happy and over the moon with my results. I got into my first choice university, Warwick, where I will be studying Maths, Operational Research, Statistics and Economics.”

Poppy Winter (photographed at top) was also overjoyed with her A in Photography and she is heading to Bath University to study Photography for her degree.

