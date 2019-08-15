A-Level results: Provisional Isle of Wight figures show all-round improvement

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Provisional figures show that A-level, technical and vocational results on the Isle of Wight have all improved this year.

The average A-level grade has improved to a C from a C- last year – and the average points score derived from the grades students have achieved has gone up significantly from 25.7 to 29.3. Advanced tech-level and applied general qualifications have also both improved by a full half-grade.

Brading: Hard work and dedication

Isle of Wight Council Cabinet member for children’s services, Councillor Paul Brading, said:

“This is excellent news and demonstrates real progress in our post-16 education. I would like to offer my congratulations to all our students, teachers and other educational professionals for their hard work and dedication.”

The Island’s post-16 students received their final results in A-levels and advanced technical and applied qualifications today (Thursday).

Vocational and technical qualifications

A-levels are only one pathway to employment and many students take vocational and technical qualifications.

Provisional results show the vocational, technical and apprenticeship outcomes also improved on the Island.

At this stage the council only has headline results as reported by Island schools and the Isle of Wight College. A detailed breakdown of the results won’t be available and published until later in the autumn term.

The 2019 national average will not be available for several months.

Brading: A really good step forward

Councillor Brading said:

“These results are a really good step forward and reflect our commitment and determination in partnership with Hampshire County Council to ensuring our young people have the best possible opportunities for the future.”

Island Futures

Any students requiring advice are encouraged to contact the Island Futures team, which offers independent and impartial support to all young people during the exam results period.

Island Futures supports young people and post-16 providers in continuing to offer a wide range of education and training opportunities and can be contacted on (01983) 823888.

The council, working in partnership with Hampshire County Council, is responsible for the outcomes achieved by young people to the age of 18 (age 25 for young people with learning disabilities).

Image: striatic under CC BY 2.0