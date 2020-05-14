A third of Isle of Wight care homes report outbreak of Coronavirus

The trend of cases in care homes had seemed to be reducing, but has spike again with now a third of Isle of Wight care homes reporting cases

One in three care homes on the Isle of Wight are now reporting outbreaks of the coronavirus.

On 1st May nearly a quarter of care homes had reported Covid-19, however, the latest figures published by Public Health England, 24, out of 75, care homes, including residential and nursing homes, on the Island are recording suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.

Five further homes identified they had confirmed cases or symptoms last week, after an apparent drop the week before, where only one home reported it.

First cases recorded in March
The first cases confirmed in a care home on the Island happened in the week beginning 30th March and have been steadily rising until a decrease the week before.

Other data from the Office for National Statistics shows the number of people who have passed away from Covid-19 in Isle of Wight care homes has reached double figures — with 10 now confirmed.

The latest figures of infection on the Island show 157 people have had the virus, and either recovered or died in the pandemic.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: alinesart under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 14th May, 2020 3:17pm

By

5 Comments on "A third of Isle of Wight care homes report outbreak of Coronavirus"

Fenders

Cllr Stewart and Cllr Mosdell, will you be resigning?

14, May 2020 3:51 pm
kerry

Appalling! These poor vulnerable people have been hung out to dry. Heads should roll

14, May 2020 3:48 pm
Barefoot

It was planned by gov back in March – in case hospitals got overwhelmed – get people out of hospital asap. Not saying thats right, just what people were told to do… You can read the document here –

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/874213/COVID-19_hospital_discharge_service_requirements.pdf

Its not been updated since Mar 20th

14, May 2020 5:40 pm
Barefoot

Also many other issues – PPE, training, Mothers Day

14, May 2020 5:42 pm
Barefoot

