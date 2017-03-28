AET should be ‘relieved of its responsibilities’ claims Cllr Whitehouse

The Isle of Wight council Executive member for Children’s Services, Cllr Chris Whitehouse, has today suggested the Sandown Bay Academy sponsors, Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), be replaced.

He has written to the Chief Executive Officer of AET (see below) stating his concerns about the low attainment of pupils and asking the CEO meet with officers to discuss the Academy’s performance. Julian Drinkall has only officially been in the CEO role since the spring term, replacing Ian Comfort.

2016 GCSE results

In the 2016 GCSE results, Sandown Bay Academy saw 37% of students achieve five GCSEs at grades A*-C including English and Maths, while 46% achieved the Basics measure of a grade C or higher in English and Maths.

Allegations over budget

In his letter, Cllr Whitehouse also claims, “there are allegations being made in the community that the Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) is removing £850,000 over a two year period from the budget of Sandown to cross subsidise AET activity elsewhere in the academy chain”.

OnTheWight got in touch with AET, but their spokesperson was unable to comment today.

Whitehouse: Demanding answers

Cllr Whitehouse said,

“Performance at Sandown Bay Academy is simply not good enough. AET, the organisation that is responsible for running the Academy, should be investing every penny in driving up education standards and improving outcomes for the students who attend the school. So, I have written to AET’s Chief Executive, Julian Drinkall, demanding answers. “I met privately with a previous Minister for Schools to express my deep concern about the underperformance of AET. In my view, the organisation is simply not up to the job and should be relieved of its responsibilities and replaced by a sponsor that can deliver the improvements and expertise that Sandown Bay Academy needs. I am, therefore, copying my letter today to the current Minister for Schools, Rt Hon Nick Gibb MP, the Island MP, Andrew Turner, and the Regional Schools Commissioner, Dominic Herrington. “The time for talking about this problem and sweeping it under the carpet is over. It’s time the Minister took action.”

The letter

