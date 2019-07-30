All welcome to BBC’s Songs of Praise at Northwood House

Sarah from BBC Songs of Praise shares detail of this upcoming event. Ed

The ever-popular BBC One programme, Songs of Praise, is coming to film at The Wight Proms, Northwood House, Cowes. We’re looking for local, enthusiastic people to join the congregation for an outdoor evening of hymns and worship songs.

The recording will take place on Wednesday 28th August, 6:00pm – 9:00pm.

Series Executive Producer/Director, Emyr Afan says:

“This recording is a wonderful opportunity for local singers to come together for an evening of musicmaking for broadcast on BBC One. Songs of Praise has been championing Christian music for over 55 years and continues to be enormously popular due to recordings like these and we really hope you can come along.”

The congregation will be joined by some very special celebrity guests as we record music for the UK’s Favourite Hymns programme (due for broadcast in late September), as well as for a programme from the Isle of Wight airing later in the autumn.

Admission is free.

To apply, please send your name and the number of people taking part to SOPcongregations@avantimedia.tv or call 0161 873 7073. Please include “Isle of Wight Recording” in your subject header.