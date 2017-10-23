All welcome to new Isle of Wight men’s friendship group

Mark Cox from the New Equals Men’s Friendship Group shares details about this event. Ed

Building bridges to celebrate and embrace diversity on the Isle of Wight.

Come and join our New Equals IW Men’s Friendship Group on Monday 6th November 2017, 7-9pm at the Isobel Community Centre Cafe, Furrlongs, Newport PO30 2AX (free parking at the front and rear of the centre).

We’d welcome your suggestions of ways to build the new men’s group and meet others from within your local community, whilst sharing a range of fun activities, including a quiz.

We are particularly keen to have members coming from an ethnic background.

You can purchase refreshments from the cafe throughout the evening.

Find out more

To find out more, or confirm your attendance, contact The Equals IW Men’s Friendship Group Co-ordinator, Mark Cox on 07854 852 518, email eqinfo@equalsiw.org.uk or visit the Facebook Page or Website.

Image: wildrose115 under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.