Almost 600 landings at the St Mary’s helipad in four years

St Mary’s Hospital helipad, which was officially launched in 2013 by HRH Duke of Kent, has seen 575 landings by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight air ambulance and coastguard services. On average, that’s nearly three landings every week.

The helipad cost £1.45m to build, of which the HELP Appeal, a national charity which relies entirely on public donations contributed £250,000. The helipad currently enables patients across the Isle of Wight with critical injuries to be flown directly to St. Mary’s and if required, from its trauma unit to the Trauma Centre at University Hospital Southampton or to other specialist centres.

Every second counts

Robert Bertram, Chief Executive of the HELP Appeal said:

“It’s great to see how the helipad has made such a difference to a significant number of critically ill patients who were rescued from across the Isle of Wight and beyond. “As their injuries were so severe, every second counted in getting them to the expert care they urgently needed. We are so proud that the HELP Appeal, through its donation, has helped the hospital achieve this for all of the patients affected over the past four years.”

More information on the HELP Appeal can be found on the Website.

