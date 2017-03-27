American billionaire looking to buy Portsmouth Football Club

Here’s an unexpected story you might have missed from last week.

American billionaire, Michael D. Eisner, is in talks with Portsmouth Football Club about a possible takeover and has entered a 70 day negotiation period.

The former Disney chief executive tweeted the news last week, sparking huge debate across social media and discussion forums.

Great and tense win Portsmouth! Congratulations! @officialpompey. Enjoyed listening on Pompey Player, internet radio, in Los Angeles #PUP — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) March 25, 2017

Negotiations will be led by Trevor Birch, the man who guided the sale of the club to Pompey Supporters Trust in 2013, and the fans will have a say on the deal before it is .

CEO: Cautiously optimistic

Mark Catlin, Portsmouth’s chief executive told the BBC he welcomed the news,

“I think the buzzwords we’ve got to use are cautious optimism. “Michael Eisner will have to prove his worth. He’s a real individual with a proven track record of dealing with the public and dealing with them in a very responsible manner. “He’s heavily committed into community charitable causes back in the USA. So, he ticks a lot of boxes and has gone over a lot of hurdles to get to this point.”

Praise from across the pond

Michael was following the live game on Saturday from Los Angeles and tweeted his praise for the team following the game.

Great and tense win Portsmouth! Congratulations! @officialpompey. Enjoyed listening on Pompey Player, internet radio, in Los Angeles #PUP — Michael Eisner (@Michael_Eisner) March 25, 2017

Source: BBC

Image: eschipul under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.