Angel Radio Isle of Wight celebrates their 14th birthday on FM

This coming Wednesday (24th March) Angel Radio Isle of Wight – the home of nostalgic music and entertainment – will celebrate its 14th birthday on FM.

Angel Radio Isle of Wight was established on the Island in 1999, 22 years ago, broadcasting from rooms above Age Concern’s offices in Pyle Street. At that time we were broadcasting on Restricted Service Licences (RSLs) which allowed for two 28 day slots per year.

The move to FM

In 2001 we began broadcasting on the WightCable (now WightFibre) network and moved into their premises in Love Lane in Cowes.

After a very lengthy negotiation period with OFCOM lasting eight years Angel Radio became the Isle of Wight’s first community station on FM 91.50 MHz, as well as continuing on the Internet and on WightFibre.

Webster: Now reaching even more homes

Bev Webster, the programme controller, said,

“Although we are restricted to only 25 watts output we were granted permission to improve our coverage range recently which allows us to reach further afield. “We have carried out the work and are now reaching even more homes. “The listeners are happy to have a clearer signal and to have their beloved Angel Radio on FM with its selection of nostalgic music not heard on any other radio station.”

Impact of Covid

During the current Covid 19 crisis some of our more senior presenters are not able to present their live shows as they are staying safely at home, but we still have lots of wonderful and interesting pre-recorded shows and hope to have all of our presenters back as soon as they can safely do so.

Angel Radio is the Island’s first FM Community radio station and you can find us on 91.50 FM, on WightFibre and on the Internet.

Angel Radio, your station of Nostalgia stars playing music from 1900 – 1969, keeping legends alive.

News shared by Bev on behalf of Angel Radio. Ed

Image: Jane Graystone under CC BY 2.0