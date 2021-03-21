Join Mountbatten for their Day of Reflection: Here’s how

On Tuesday on 23rd March – the anniversary of the first Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown – Mountbatten will be holding a Day of Reflection.

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten Chief Executive, says,

“We are taking time to remember all those who have died and keep in mind all those who have been bereaved. Since the first lockdown began in 2020, hundreds of thousands of people have died across the UK. Mountbatten has supported many more people than normal who have died across our communities. “Behind the statistics and whatever the cause, every death has been devastating for the people who have been bereaved. Join Mountbatten on 23rd March for a Day of Reflection to reflect on the many deaths we have experienced, support those who have been bereaved, and hope for a brighter future. “We know that many people across the UK will be taking time to pause and reflect, as part of a National Day of Reflection, on everything that has happened this last year.”

How you can get involved

Take a minute to reflect

We invite you to take some time and space to think about the last year, reflect on you or your loved ones’ loss and remember those who have lost their lives.

Join the minute of silence at 12 noon – Join us for this moment of reflection. Together, we will remember loved ones who have died and reflect on the challenges we have all overcome together. Wherever you may be at 12 noon, we ask that you take a minute to reflect in silence.

Take a moment to connect

Some ideas and tips to help you reach out to someone going through a bereavement.

Send flowers to someone you love – Sending flowers to someone who is bereaved or needs your support is a wonderful way to show someone that you are thinking of them.



Let someone who is bereaved know you are thinking about them in a card, letter, or email. It does not have to be perfect, just write from the heart. Talk and listen – Do you know someone who has gone through a bereavement in the last year? This is a great time to check in with them.

If you are not sure what to say, then have a look at our article on bereavement during COVID in the latest edition of Connect. You can also see Jane Hazeldine, Mountbatten’s Director of Psychosocial Care, talking about what to say to someone who is bereaved.

At 08:00 on 23 March we will be marking this day of reflection by premiering ‘One Day Soon’, a song specially written for and sung by the Mountbatten Young Adults Group and the Mountbatten Community Choir.

Show your support

Grief and bereavement can be lonely, and the last year has made it even harder for people going through it. Just a small gesture of support can help someone feel less alone.

Create a colourful poster for your window – You can draw, paint, create your own art or simply colour in one of our posters (see links below). Show your support by placing it in your window before 23 March and sharing on social media using# MountbattenDayofReflection.

If you want to bring in a bit of nature, then you can buy some beautiful yellow spring flowers, and on 23 March, pop them somewhere where your neighbours can see. You might want to send a bunch to someone who is bereaved so they know that you are thinking about them. Or how about planting some yellow flowers? Fill your garden or put one or two in a pot. Part of a community gardening group? Create a #MountbattenDayOfReflection display to pay tribute to those who have died within your local community.



Coping with grief

Mountbatten are experts on how to cope during bereavement. Advice on how to cope includes:

Acknowledge – accept your feelings, whatever they might be. Everyone takes their own path in grief and mourning, finding their own way to express their thoughts and feelings. Acknowledge that whilst you miss them, they are still with you in your thoughts and memories.

– accept your feelings, whatever they might be. Everyone takes their own path in grief and mourning, finding their own way to express their thoughts and feelings. Acknowledge that whilst you miss them, they are still with you in your thoughts and memories. Time for your self – the Day of Reflection may bring many reminders that may highlight our grief. It is still important to find time for both yourself and to also remember your loved one in the way that feels right for you.



– talk with loved ones about your emotions and try to be honest about what you want. If you would like to talk about the person who has died, then do so. Talking to others who are also grieving can help you not to feel so alone. Doing something – find a way to acknowledge your memories of your loved one by visiting special places or talking about them and sharing memories. You might like to light a candle or plant a flower in celebration of their life.

Support – it does not matter how much time has passed, annual occasions such as the National Day of Reflection can make us more aware of our grief. Our bereavement service is available to anyone who has experienced a death, no matter where or how it happened. You are very welcome to access our support groups or one-to-one bereavement support. You can call our Psychology and Bereavement service on 01983-217346 for further advice and information.

