Isle of Wight concert cancelled due to Covid-19

Tim shares this news about the IWSO’s upcoming concert. Ed



It is with regret (but no great surprise) that the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra have had to cancel their 4th July concert due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The orchestra is unable to rehearse and the theatre is closed.

For those customers who have bought tickets direct from the theatre box office, then the theatre will be in contact to arrange a refund.

Patience please

However they do ask you to be patient as at the moment the staff do not have access to the theatre as the car park is being used as a virus test centre and the leisure centre is being used as a food distribution hub for vulnerable people.

Season ticket holders

For those who are season ticket holders you will be written to once the situation becomes clearer regarding next season.

The orchestra hopes to see you again before too long, in the meantime keep safe and well.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh