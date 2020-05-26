Mike Howley’s legacy continues to support Isle of Wight 18 to 30-year-olds

The Mike Howley Trust has been overwhelmed with amazing applications from young Isle of Wight creatives this year.

Mike Howley, who worked for many years as Director of Cultural Services for the Isle of Wight Council, died in May 2013, leaving part of his estate to provide funding for young creatives aged between 18-30 years old, living on the Isle of Wight.

Providing valuable funding

The Mike Howley Trust receives applications each year to provide valuable funding for performance-related projects such as writing, recording, training, rehearsing and more. In previous years, the Trust has proved essential in kickstarting many young creatives’ projects, or even careers.

This year the panel had planned to hold the ‘Mike Howley Trust Conversations’, allowing applicants to discuss their project with the panel. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and subsequent lockdown, the application process was moved online.

£25,000 awarded

Regardless, the panel still received many applications requesting a total of over £93,000 but with only £25,000 to allocate some very difficult decisions had to be made, particularly as applications were very strong with lots of fantastic ideas.

Successful applications this year covered a wide variety of projects, from musical ventures to providing aerial skills classes. With so many positive responses from successful applicants, the Trust can’t wait to see how its support will benefit all the young recipients.

Establishing Isle of Wight talent

Samuel Bossman, Deadman, said,

“It is so heartening of you to place faith in our work. “We really hope we can reward that faith by getting more success in the future and further establishing Isle of Wight talent.”

Burke: “Fills me with pride and enthusiasm”

Liam Burke (pictured) said,

“This really does mean the world and it will help me take my career to the next level. It fills me with pride and enthusiasm to be able to begin putting this investment into the project, making it a success, creating art that will benefit the Island, and collaborating with its wonderful creatives.”

Ralph Ridler from BPM Events, said,

“This is amazing, thank you so much…this will give us such a boost!”

News shared by Tayla on behalf of Quay Arts. Ed