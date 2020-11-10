Another Isle of Wight death registered with Covid-19 as the cause

NHS England is reporting that two new deaths on the Isle of Wight have been registered where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was stated as the cause of death.

The two deaths were recorded as taking place at St Mary’s hospital on 6th November and brings the cumulative number of deaths where Covid-19 is stated on the death certificate to 94.

Hospital admissions

Between 22nd to 29th October five people were admitted to, or diagnosed with Covid-19 in St Mary’s Hospital, although in that period only two required mechanical ventilation.

Deaths: Where C19 named on death certificate

The cumulative figure is made up of 44 deaths in hospital, three deaths at home, one at the hospice and 46 deaths in care homes, and is for the entire period, not just where there was positive test was in the last 28 days.

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic of people who had a positive test result for Covid-19 and died within 28 days of the first positive test is 76 – that’s a rate per 100,000 of population of 53.6.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who have worked so hard to help save lives.

Image: Kateryna Tyshkul under CC BY 2.0