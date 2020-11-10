Ventnor Community Foodbank now open on Saturdays and offering deliveries

As a response to increasing demand Ventnor Community Foodbank will be opening on Saturday mornings from 10am to 12noon from the 14th November. We will also be open as usual on Tuesday and Thursday.

We are at the Baptist Church in Pier Street. All are welcome – no voucher or referral required. Please just turn up.

Thanks to Ventnor Baptist Church for their kindness in letting us use their premises.

Metcalf: Hope to help as many as we can

Suzie Metcalf Foodbank Co-ordinator said,

“In these difficult times it is vital that people in our community facing difficulties can access food and household items at convenient times. By opening on Saturday mornings and offering deliveries we hope to help as many as we can. “The support from residents and businesses in our town has been incredible and we would like to thank those who have made donations of food and cash – special thanks to Phoebe and Page and the staff at Golden Sands who collected their tips and purchased food to donate to the Foodbank. “Thanks again to the congregation at St Catherine’s Church, The Crab and Lobster and to Ace Waste. Also huge thanks to our anonymous donor for a further £1,000 donation. A shout out too for Alex Walsh and his incredible Hill Run and fundraising for the Foodbank.”

Find out more

Collection points are at The Co-op, Boot’s, Tesco’s, St. Catherine’s Church and at Norris Family Stores, Niton.

For more information about Ventnor Community Foodbank please contact Suzie Metcalfe on 07879 270929 or [email protected]

News shared by Tony on behalf of Ventnor Community Foodbank. Ed