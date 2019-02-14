Another Isle of Wight school has success at Rock Challenge Awards

The 2019 Rock Challenge® has been continuing this week and last night (Wednesday) yet more Isle of Wight schools were successful.

The event at Portsmouth Guildhall attracted a large audience and was supported by a number of sponsors.

Isle of Wight success

Congratulations to pupils, teachers and parents of Medina College, Newport, who took second place for their piece, Chernobyl’s Curse.

The town of Pripyat, vibrant and new built for industry, thriving it was too. Until that day disaster struck, a devastating explosion at the nuclear power plant. Radiation filled the air with effects of such cost, evacuation, orphaned children, so many lives lost. Now lifeless it sits haunted by its tragic past, Chernobyl’s curse; forever it will last.

Other awards

Medina also jointly picked up the following awards:

ACRO Criminal Records Office Award of Excellence for Performance Skill, Ian Wright Consulting Award of Excellence for Stage Use, Ian Wright Consulting Award of Excellence for Concep, Securigroup Award of Excellence for Drama, Securigroup Award of Excellence for Soundtrack, The Henry Smith Charity Award of Excellence for Set Design and Function, Securigroup Award of Excellence for Visual Enhancement, The Henry Smith Charity Award of Excellence for Entertainment, Rock Challenge Award of Excellence for Stage Crew, Rock Challenge Award of Excellence for Video Performance, Be Your Best Foundation Award for Student Leadership and the Rock Challenge® Award for School Community Support.

Creative performaces

Organisers say they also saw a brilliant Premier Showcase from Ryde Academy.

Attending this evening were a panel of expert judges. Duncan Hendry, design judge:

“I’ve absolutely loved tonight! All the performances were so creative. You can really see the incredible effort that has been put in by all the young people.”

First and third places

Congratulations must also go to first place contestants from Mayfield School, Portsmouth.

The Angel of Death

Mengele, the notorious doctor of Auschwitz, has become an enigma of the 20th century obsessed with the perfect race. TAKEN- twin sisters fight for their freedom and to return to their loving family. We see the traumatic journey they face when taken to Mengele’s barracks. Injections, shots, diseases, samples, surgeries, tests after tests the twins had no way out…

As well as third place contestants from Bridgemary School, Gosport.

Own Kind of Beautiful

Katie Piper’s life turned upside down when she became the victim of an acid attack. An attack described as a ‘life sentence’. The aspiring model clashed with a love interest. Little did she know, jealousy would change her life forever. Her courage moving forward to recover teaches us that ‘Every scar tells a story. A story that says, I survived’.

Image: © Nick Scott Photography