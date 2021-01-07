Another rise in daily Isle of Wight positive Coronavirus tests: Age breakdown included

The daily number of positive Coronavirus Covid-19 tests has increased by 156 today (Thursday).

According to the Government’s Coronavirus Dashboard this takes the rolling seven-day figure to 1,514 – a rate per 100,000 population of 1073.76.

A month ago (just as we came out of lockdown) the rolling seven-day figure was 24 – a rate per 100,000 of population of 17.02.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 3,183 a rate per 100,000 population of 2,264.54.

The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4.

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since end of October 2020.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 26th December 2020 to 1st January 2021. The figures vary slightly from other reported figures as Gov are now only providing age breakdown data on specimen date rather than reporting date (as before). From next week, we’ll be able to report the difference once again.

Age Tests 0_4 2 5_9 11 10_14 27 15_19 55 20_24 115 25_29 120 30_34 107 35_39 75 40_44 76 45_49 96 50_54 121 55_59 110 60_64 81 65_69 43 70_74 37 75_79 28 80_84 15 85_89 12 90+ 17 Total 1148 0_59 915 Over 60 233

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only thise with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard

Image: Pixabay under CC BY 2.0