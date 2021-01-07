Ventnor Fringe announce dates for 2021: Now extended to a socially distanced ten days

After having to cancel the 2020 festival, for this year the Ventnor Fringe team have designed it with social distancing in mind. See the details within

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Ventnor Fringe act on stage

The Ventnor Exchange team are excited to kickstart the new year by confirming plans for Ventnor Fringe to return this summer, with a special extended event from 23rd July – 1st August 2021.

Over ten full days the festival will once again be transforming spaces across the Island’s southernmost town to host it’s unique and creative programme of live events; spanning theatre, music, film and art.

Ventnor Fringe 2020
© Julian Winslow

Whitewood: We’ll be spreading the whole event out
Extending the event from it’s normal six to ten days, Festival co-director Jack Whitewood explained,

“While we’re confident that a gradual return of live events will take place as the year progresses, this year will undoubtedly be different to normal.

“Extending to ten days will allow us to make up for the reduced capacities caused by social distancing, with acts giving additional performances instead.

“We’ll be spreading the whole event out, both physically and over a longer duration, to ensure it’s a safe and accessible experience for everyone.”

Ventnor Fringe 2020
© Julian Winslow

A key date in the Island’s calendar
Over the past ten years the Ventnor Fringe has gradually grown into a key date in the Island’s calendar, attracting artists from all over the country and internationally to showcase new work, often as previews ahead of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Ventnor Fringe

Alongside many free events, shows are individually ticketed and sold through the Ventnor Exchange.

For more information see the Ventnor Fringe Website.

News shared by Jack, in his own words. Ed

Thursday, 7th January, 2021 5:01pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ob1

Filed under: Comedy, Featured, Music, The Arts, Theatre, Ventnor, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Ventnor Fringe announce dates for 2021: Now extended to a socially distanced ten days"

newest oldest most voted
Tamara

Here’s something to look forward to, both high class acts and hot weather, a great combination. And for now, happy memories to take our minds off freezing weather and gloom. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to those biomedics who worked so hard to produce the vaccines, giving us hope that we will eventually be freed from Covid restrictions and lockdowns.

Vote Up20Vote Down
7, January 2021 5:22 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*