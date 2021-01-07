Ventnor Fringe announce dates for 2021: Now extended to a socially distanced ten days

The Ventnor Exchange team are excited to kickstart the new year by confirming plans for Ventnor Fringe to return this summer, with a special extended event from 23rd July – 1st August 2021.

Over ten full days the festival will once again be transforming spaces across the Island’s southernmost town to host it’s unique and creative programme of live events; spanning theatre, music, film and art.

© Julian Winslow

Whitewood: We’ll be spreading the whole event out

Extending the event from it’s normal six to ten days, Festival co-director Jack Whitewood explained,

“While we’re confident that a gradual return of live events will take place as the year progresses, this year will undoubtedly be different to normal. “Extending to ten days will allow us to make up for the reduced capacities caused by social distancing, with acts giving additional performances instead. “We’ll be spreading the whole event out, both physically and over a longer duration, to ensure it’s a safe and accessible experience for everyone.”

© Julian Winslow

A key date in the Island’s calendar

Over the past ten years the Ventnor Fringe has gradually grown into a key date in the Island’s calendar, attracting artists from all over the country and internationally to showcase new work, often as previews ahead of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Alongside many free events, shows are individually ticketed and sold through the Ventnor Exchange.

For more information see the Ventnor Fringe Website.

News shared by Jack, in his own words. Ed