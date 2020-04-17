Another rise in official number of confirmed Isle of Wight Covid-19 cases

The official number of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen to 58.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including in care homes – with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating. Only those requiring hospital treatment are currently being tested and counted.

15 people have recovered

As of 16th April, 15 people admitted to St Mary’s Hospital to have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered and been discharged.

A total of 13 people have sadly died after being tested for Covid-19

A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

