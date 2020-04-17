Quay Arts adapt to the Coronavirus crisis and continue sharing the very best in arts and creative opportunities

Quay Arts have made sure they are not forgotten during the Coronavirus lockdown and are running a number of online activities to engage and entertain

quay arts at home

Since the Coronavirus lock down meant having to close its doors to visitors to their galleries, cafe, workshops, theatre and music performances, Quay Arts in Newport have become busier than ever online.

Quay Arts Centre – which is run by the Steve Ross Charity – relies heavily on its commercial arm to support the activities of the arts hub, as well as the Kashmir Cafe tent at the Isle of Wight Festival (which has also been cancelled) so immediately launched a way for supporters to buy a gift voucher for use when they reopen.

The team have also launched a daily blog called Quay@Home, which is packed full of things to see and do.

A sample of what’s on offer included:

  • HOMEART Activities for Children
  • Throwback Thursdays with Quay Arts
  • Upcycle Orchestra Fridays
  • Visual Arts: All about past/current exhibitions!
  • Live Events: music, theatre, comedy etc etc.
  • How to donate or buy a Quay gift voucher

Show your support
Quay Arts needs our support more than ever, so please do what you can to help them during this very difficult time.

You can sign up for the newsletter to be reminded of the activities available online or simply visit the Quay Arts Website, Facebook or Twitter account.

