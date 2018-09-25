Another road closure for Ryde

Another day, another road closure.

Today (Tuesday) is West Street, Ryde from its junction with Queens Road to its junction with Argyll Street for a distance of 82 metres.

The closure is to allow Southern Water to install test point on new main.

Diversion

The diversion will affect Lind Street, St Thomas Square, High Street and Green Street.

Diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure. Reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Image: thelocalpeople under CC BY 2.0

