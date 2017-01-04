Appeal for warm clothing and ‘smiley bags’ for Syrian refugee children

The Isle of Wight branch of Samara’s Aid (operating under the auspices of Feed the Hungry) is appealing to Islanders for help in putting together ‘Smiley bags’ for children who have lost their homes due to the war in the Middle East.

The bags will contain a few essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpastes and soap, along with a few fun items like crayons and toys (find out more).

Winter clothing appeal

Refugee children in Syria and Iraq are living daily in sub-zero temperatures without a warm house to return to, or even just a warm pair of boots to protect their feet from the snow.

Samara’s Aid are also appealing for donations any unwanted warm clothing (for all sizes from baby to adult), as well as warm boots and blankets.

From 9th January 2017, donated items can be taken to Gully Howard, High Street Newport (near where HMV used to be).

There are also individual collectors in Niton, Brighstone , Wroxall and Freshwater. Email Chloe for more info (chloe_w89@hotmail.co.uk).

Smiley Bags

If you would like to put a Smiley Bag together please follow these easy steps:

Email chloe_w89@hotmail.co.uk and you’ll be sent the shopping list and an Arabic message. Pop to the shops! Add a personal touch! Each Arabic message says love from….with a space to write your name. Why not get children involved in drawing a picture to decorate the message? They could then learn to write their name in Arabic (we can email you a worksheet to help with this) and sign the picture themselves Take your pictures/messages and the items from the shopping list to the Living Room Cafe (Newport High Street, opposite Phil’s Diner) from 5th to the 13th Jan. Please bring donations in a plastic bag and we will repackage them in a lovely drawstring bag, ready to be sent to Iraq and Syria. Add an optional donation. It costs approx. £1 to transport each bag and £1 to buy each drawstring bag. If you would like to make a donation towards these costs, please pop £2 in an envelope in the bag

Find out more by Liking the Samara’s Aid Facebook Page.

Image: © Samara’s Aid Isle of Wight