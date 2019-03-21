Are you wearing odd socks for World Down Syndrome Awareness Day?

OnTheWight reader, Rochelle Wilson, has been in touch to let us know that today is World Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

She says,

“Today is World Down’s Syndrome Awareness Day. We wear odd socks to celebrate that everyone is different and also chromosomes look like socks! “My beautiful daughter Isabella is 4 and happens to have Down Syndrome.”

The Down’s Syndrome Association say:

Make sure to take pictures and videos and post them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #LotsOfSocks, #WorldDownSyndromeDay and #WDSD19 … we love seeing and sharing everyone’s #LotsOfSocks pictures!

Support the cake sale

Rochelle also got in touch to let us know about a cake sale that’s taking place this weekend,

She says,

“On Saturday we are holding a cake sale along with Ability Dogs for Young People to raise money for the Rainbow Club, who support children with additional needs and their families.”

The cake sale takes place Newport Football Club between noon and 2.30pm.

Join others for tea, coffee, cake and a bric a brac sale.