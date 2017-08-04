Art competition for young people offers cash prizes

Janice young shares this latest news. Ed

Youngsters are being invited to show off their artistic talent – and win a cash prize – as part of village celebrations of Isle of Wight Day next month.

Niton and Whitwell Parish Council is running the contest, with Island children’s author and illustrator, Marianne SuYin (pictured), lined up to judge the entries.

Have a creative summer holiday

Organiser and parish councillor, Janice Young, said:

“Last year we won the best-dressed village cup on Isle of Wight Day. This year we wanted to offer something to stimulate local youngsters over the summer holidays. “Niton Primary School and pre-school are both enthusiastic, and we’re also very grateful to Marianne for offering her expertise.”

Cash prizes

Any form of artwork reflecting Island life can be submitted, and two age groups – under sevens and seven-to-11 – will be judged, with prizes of £25 and £10 in each group.

Marianne, who will be reading in the Youth Zone at the Isle of Wight Literary Festival in October, is now working on her second book, On the Trail of the Queen’s Jewels. Due out in the autumn, she describes it as “a very Victorian adventure” set at Osborne House.

Her first work, On the Trail of the Missing Pets, was set in wartime London and written in collaboration with Shalfleet CE Primary School.

Don’t miss the deadline

The closing date for the Niton and Whitwell art competition is 9th September 2017.

Prizes will be presented on Isle of Wight Day (23rd September), and full entry details can be found on the parish Website.