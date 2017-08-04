Sunset Groove heads to The Cow Co for Summer Shindig

Summer Shindigs return or The Cow Co. Restaurant at Tapnell Farm. Big summer parties every Thursday evening where each week has a different theme of family friendly entertainment.

For this week’s instalment (10th August) we slip into a groove-y vibe with live music from local band, Groove Union.

Have a go on the Rodeo Bull, take a bounce on the jumping pillow and find an opponent for our giant lawn games. Please note the Rodeo Bull and some other rides have a charge.

Delicious food and drinks

Enjoy Cow Co take-out style food from our outdoor BBQ and of course drop by the pop-up bar that will be serving local ales, sunset cocktails and kid-friendly mocktails.

Gather up the family and call on friends for a summery catch up this week at our Summer Shindigs.

It’s free entry and there’s plenty of free parking.

If the sun doesn’t shine however, the party will move inside The Cow Co so there’s no need to worry about the rain.

Where and when

Summer Shindigs will be taking place every Thursday during the school Summer holidays until 31st August.

Each week has a different theme, entertainment and activities.

From 5pm to 9pm each week.

To find out more and to book your table visit The Cow Co Website.

