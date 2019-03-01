Asian Hornet could decimate all Island’s flying pollinators and caterpillars: Find out more this Saturday

Don’t forget that on Saturday (2nd March) you can find out more about the threat of the Asian Hornet to the Isle of Wight’s flying pollinators and caterpillars.

Islanders are invited to drop-in to an information exhibition between 11am and 4pm at The Wishing Well Pub, Pondwell, to see an Asian Hornet set in resin and learn more about this insect which is around 4.5cm in length and not to be mistaken for the native European Hornet.

Reporting sightings

It’s important that people understand the difference between the two, because if you do see an Asian Hornet you need to report it immediately and a team will be dispatched to the Island.

If you believe you’ve seen an Asian Hornet, please try to take a photograph of it and email alertnonnative@ceh.ac.uk with the exact location.

Very real threat

Not only is the Asian Hornet a very real threat to the Island’s bee population, but over the years it will predate all flying pollinators, along with caterpillars.

On the island of Jersey, the fight against it has pretty much been been lost. Many colonies (3,000 Asian Hornets in each), have decimated Jersey’s bee population – each Hornet with the appetite to eat up to 50 honey bees in a single day.

Arm yourself with knowledge

Asian Hornet Awareness Day takes place on Saturday 2nd March 2019.

It’s a walk-in exhibition, open between 11am to 4pm at The Wishing Well Pub, Pondwell, Ryde. PO33 1PX where you can pick up FREE information packs and speak to Isle of Wight beekeepers.

Sightings in Hampshire

In England there were nine confirmed sightings of the Asian hornet last year, with two in Hampshire.

Asian Hornets are expected to come out of hibernation in March, so it’s all the more important to make sure you know the difference between a European Hornet (no risk and several colonies already known about on the Island) and the Asian Hornet (a massive risk that should be reported).

Find out more and stay up to date with the latest via the Isle of Wight – Asian Hornet Watch Facebook Page.

Image: sanmartin under CC BY 2.0