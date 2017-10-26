Aspire Ryde launches a new Social Enterprise Hub for young people

Naomi Fox shares details of this latest news from Aspire Ryde. Ed

Aspire Ryde are pleased to announce that their new Social Enterprise Hub is being opened on Monday 30th October at 10.30am.

The Hub will build upon Aspires continuing success as a social action project and this area will create an area to encourage and develop a culture of entrepreneurship for both profit orientated and social business to have a positive impact on the whole community but in particular young people.

Helping young people

It is envisaged that this area will give young people the space and opportunity to turn their passions and ideas into live thriving projects to enable them to become more enterprising.

Collaborative projects

They will also be able to work in collaboration together with the other areas in the building such as the music studio or commercial kitchen to give extra support.

Find out more about the initiative by visiting the Aspire Ryde Website.

Image: itupictures under CC BY 2.0

