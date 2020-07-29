Aspire Ryde staff and volunteers thanked for support through Coronavirus

Mrs Caroline Rees, High Sheriff of the Isle of Wight visited Aspire Ryde on Monday 20th July to meet with staff and volunteers and to tour the facilities.

She congratulated volunteers who have been busy distributing food parcels and preparing meals for those isolating during the Coronavirus pandemic alongside those delivering shopping and prescriptions and providing emotional support for people on their own.

Peel: A lifeline to many

Mrs Peel said,

“It is wonderful to see how members of the community have come together to support each other during such a difficult time. “The work that Aspire have done, alongside the town council and other organisations has been a lifeline to many and it is great to see the commitment of the volunteers and the plans for the future as we begin to return to normality.”

Nicholas: Important to celebrate and reflect on what has been achieved

Trevor Nicholas, Chief Executive of Aspire said,

“We were so pleased that Caroline was able to visit, it meant a lot to our team to have their tremendous efforts over the last few months recognised. “Whilst we are still living in unusual times it is important that we can both celebrate and reflect on what has been achieved.”

