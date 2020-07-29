Early morning collision results in life threatening injuries

Isle of Wight Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Newport yesterday, 28th July.

They were called to Shide Road, Newport, at 2.23am after a silver Mercedes A180 was in collision with a bollard and two brick walls.

Life-threatening injuries

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Newport, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the exact cause of the collision, and are keen to speak with anyone who has information.

Dash-cam footage

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw the vehicle earlier on, or have dash-cam footage?

Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200282043.

