Early morning collision results in life threatening injuries

Isle of Wight Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Newport yesterday, 28th July.
They were called to Shide Road, Newport, at 2.23am after a silver Mercedes A180 was in collision with a bollard and two brick walls.
Life-threatening injuries
The driver, a 34-year-old man from Newport, has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers are investigating the exact cause of the collision, and are keen to speak with anyone who has information.
Dash-cam footage
Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw the vehicle earlier on, or have dash-cam footage?
Anyone with information is asked to phone 101 with the reference 44200282043.
News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed
Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0
Wednesday, 29th July, 2020 12:08pm
