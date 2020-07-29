Environment Agency and Isle of Wight AONB: No objection to oil drilling application (updated)

Environment Agency and AONB planning officer have submitted their comments on the application for an exploratory oil well pad on the Isle of Wight

Read and contribute to the 5 readers' comments ↓

arreton drilling ukog

Despite over 1,700 public comments, UK Oil and Gas could well be feeling buoyant about their planning application to explore for oil just outside Arreton.

The Environment Agency and the AONB Partnership have both in their submissions to the Isle of Wight council planning portal said that they have no objection to the application.

The Environment Agency say they have:

“No objections to the proposed development, subject to the submission of a Construction Environment Management Plan (CEMP) secured by condition.”

AONB: “No direct impacts upon the AONB”
Meanwhile, the Isle of Wight council’s AONB Partnership officer concludes in their submission:

“Overall, therefore, there are considered to be no direct impacts upon the AONB from the proposal.

“However, the issue of fossil fuel development is very pertinent and a controversial subject. The application has drawn much attention locally. The site falls outside the designation of the AONB where policies would be stricter in relation to minerals development.

“The LPA [Local Planning Authority] will have to look very carefully at how an exploratory Oil development sits within their Climate Change policies and what safeguards are in place with regards to any potential ground contamination, ecological impacts and noise pollution before determining the application.”

The day before the AONB planning officer submitted their comments, the Chair of the Isle of Wight AONB, former Isle of Wight council leader Jonathan Bacon, said the oil drilling application runs counter to the aims of the Isle of Wight Biosphere.

MP: Entirely inappropriate for the Isle of Wight
Earlier this month the Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, submitted his objection to the application, declaring it ‘entirely inappropriate for the Isle of Wight’.

UKOG hit back claiming the MP said he wouldn’t object if they met certain conditions, a claim the MP then denied.

Have your say
Comments can still be added to the application via the Isle of Wight council’s planning portal (20/00513/FUL).

The system is currently reporting 2,015 documents on the application, which includes 907 comments.

Article update:
12.15pm 29th Jul 2020 – Number of comments updated from nearly 1,000 to over 1,700

Wednesday, 29th July, 2020 10:24am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nPu

Filed under: Arreton, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Merstone, Planning, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

5 Comments on "Environment Agency and Isle of Wight AONB: No objection to oil drilling application (updated)"

newest oldest most voted
garageelfiniow

AONB are simply not fit for purpose: ‘no direct impacts on the AONB’ yet when I wanted to build an small agricultural barn in a rural area where there are other barns you should listen to their bullsh*t comments about how it will effect everything.

Vote Up40-2Vote Down
29, July 2020 10:44 am
cactus

Surprising… even though the proposed drilling site isn’t inside the designated AONB, surely they can still object to something so potentially harmful to a neighbouring area? As said above, it makes one wonder what their purpose really is.

Vote Up32-1Vote Down
29, July 2020 12:20 pm
Fenders

They are clearly nodding donkeys when it comes to applications from the oil industry.

Vote Up23-1Vote Down
29, July 2020 2:35 pm
bones

Object ? When did this council object to anything ? Bye the way when are the Council elections ?.

Vote Up21-1Vote Down
29, July 2020 3:58 pm
Jon Idle

The AONB Management Plan says the AONB depends on land around it, and connections to other parts of the IW AONB, to makea difference. How can their own planning officer not see that the land outside the boundary matters? How can they think butterflies and birds and plants in the AONB won’t be affected?

Vote Up90Vote Down
30, July 2020 8:44 am

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...