Assistant PCC learns more about Fortress project

This in from the office of the Assistant Police and Crime Commissioner, Flick Drummond. Ed

Yesterday, Michael Lane’s acting Deputy PCC Flick Drummond attended Hampshire Constabulary’s Fortress briefing to partners in Southampton.

In her first meeting representing the Commissioner, Flick joined community leaders and partner agencies to hear a briefing about Fortress, which seeks to protect people from drug-related harm.

Inspiring stories

Following the briefing Flick Drummond said:

“This was a very informative meeting encouraging all agencies to work together to stop vulnerable young people from getting involved in the dangerous world of drug dealing. “It was inspiring to hear from Dean Coady OBE about his work with school children around the country to give them tools to say no to drug dealers.”

Response to drug-related harm

Led by CI Pirie and CI Pegler from Hampshire Constabulary, the briefing focused on identifying those at greatest risk from harm, the force’s response to drug-related harm, and how partners can help to safeguard the most vulnerable in their communities.

Flick added:

“I was very impressed with the work that the police are doing, but it is up to everyone working with young people to report any information to the police in a timely manner, however small they might think it is. We can keep the most vulnerable members of our communities safer if all agencies work together.”

Fortress is Hampshire Constabulary’s response to drug-related harm. Current threats are mainly around county lines, the exploitation of children (minors being used as drug couriers), and vulnerable adults in our communities.