Back-to-back ‘shouts’ for the Yarmouth Lifeboat

Clare shares this latest news from Yarmouth RNLI. Ed

The RNLI’s Yarmouth lifeboat received two requests for help this afternoon (Thursday), one immediately after the other and both to similar incidents in the Western Solent.

Yacht run aground

The first request to launch came from the UK Coastguard at 2.21pm in response to a Pan-Pan distress call from a yacht which had run aground on Black Rock just off Yarmouth.

Another boat aground

Whilst the second shout at 2.45pm, received as the lifeboat was returning from the first, was a Mayday call from a boat aground on Bramble Bank, a notorious sandbank between the Isle of Wight and Southampton.

In both instances the stricken vessels managed to free themselves without assistance.

Image: © RNLI/Claire Hallett