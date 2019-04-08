BBC Radio 3’s Sarah Walker returns to Mountbatten

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

Sarah Walker’s new Sunday Morning show on BBC Radio 3 has gained admirers for its combination of lively presentation and great classical music. Now, Sarah makes a return visit to Mountbatten Hospice with husband Martin Pyne – a fine percussionist and composer – to present a concert that’s as eclectic and exploratory as her radio programme (Thursday, 2 May 2019)

Sarah trained as a pianist and continues to perform in both classical music and jazz, and together she and Martin will perform new works by him – often inspired by literature and landscape – alongside classical works by Scarlatti, Sibelius and Rachmaninov.

Elegant jazz arrangements

Martin is a virtuoso on the vibraphone, so expect some elegant jazz arrangements, and as a big supporter of contemporary music Sarah will be giving Isle of Wight premieres of works by Michael Parsons and Dave Smith.

Martin Pyne

Strong connections to Mountbatten

Sarah and Martin are regular visitors to Island, and have strong connections to Mountbatten.

Their last concert was a great success, and they’re thoroughly looking forward to playing and chatting with the audience, meeting old friends, sharing tea and biscuits and maybe a glass of wine!

Hartley: Showing there’s nothing frightening at Mountbatten

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said:

“We can’t wait to welcome back Sarah and her husband Martin to the Isle of Wight, and to Mountbatten. This is going to be a truly wonderful evening and I would urge people to come and along to experience the warm and welcoming atmosphere at their local hospice. “As part of our ongoing Concert Series, these events help us to show that there’s nothing frightening at Mountbatten – in fact, everyone who comes to our building remarks about how vibrant and joyful it is. Our concerts are so important in sharing this important message, so please do come along and be surprised!”

Where and when

Admission to the concert, which starts at 7:30pm on Thursday 2 May 2019 in the John Cheverton Centre, is just £10 and includes wine and delicious canapés (free entry to patients).

There is no need to book, just turn up on the night. Parking is free and the building is accessible.

More events

Following this concert, there are just two more events in the current concert series, before the programme takes a break for August and then relaunches in September:

Thursday 6 June 2019 – Mojo Mammas

Two female vocalists performing blues and jazz, with great harmonies.



Thursday 4 July 2019 – Blonde Bombshell

Get ready to put your dancing shoes on! Playing songs from across the decades with a Bombshell twist…

The 2018/19 Mountbatten Concert Series has been generously sponsored by Red Funnel Ferries.