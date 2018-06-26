Bebeccino launch ‘Rent a Mum’ fundraising auction

Rebecca Blachford shares details of this new campaign. Ed

Sometimes we all need a Mum. Time is the one thing we all lack and there is always something to do. Imagine another Mum coming to do or help you do a job you have been trying to get around to forever.

Get motivated

The practical things like cleaning the kitchen cupboards or painting a room. There are even some treats in there too.

This could be a great way to help motivate you to do things, tick things off your ever-growing Mum list and maybe even make new friends.

Auction on this week

The Bebe’ccino Rent a Mum fundraising auction takes place between 25-27 June.

All bids start at just £1. The person with the highest bid on the 27th June at 6pm will win.

Payments via BACs or PayPal at the end of the auction.

Get involved

If you want to donate anything please message the Bebeccino Facebook Page.

All money raised will go to continuing our work with families on the Isle of Wight.

Bebe’ccino (now a Community Interest Company) is based at 15 High Street, Newport PO32 6DF.