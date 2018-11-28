Blue badge renewal delays lead to cancelled hospital appointments

Despite applying a month early, a Niton woman has been forced to cancel hospital appointments after her blue badge renewal was repeatedly delayed by the Isle of Wight Council.

Linda Scares, 74, applied to renew her blue badge with the council on 4th September, knowing it would expire on 19th November.

Linda has osteoarthritis in her knees and osteoporosis and cannot walk for long periods of time.

She said:

“I can just about get to the shops, which is 50 yards from my house, but when I’m coming back I’m exhausted and in so much pain.”

A month of silence

After not hearing anything for almost a month, she was sent a ten-page form to fill out, as well as a request for a new photograph.

After sending it back on the same day, she was told she would need an assessment before she received her blue badge.

Originally not given an appointment until December, Linda went on a standby list to take any cancelled appointments.

However, when she turned up to her appointment on 14th November, she said a staff member told her, ‘If I’d have known it was you I’d have told you not to come, you don’t need an assessment’.

Cancelled hospital appointments

Her badge was renewed but, as it was printed on the mainland, it could take until next week to arrive.

Linda said:

“I have had to cancel hospital appointments because I can’t go out with my blue badge if there is nowhere to park. “I had to attend an appointment at the hospital this week. My husband dropped me off and then had to park by B&Q and walk through the torrential rain — even though there was a perfectly good disabled bay out front. “I feel trapped in the house because I can’t go out if I can’t park.”

Administrative error

Mrs Scares said she was told her application was filed when it was first submitted — as applications are not looked at until four weeks before the renewal date.

A council spokesperson said:

“The delay is down to an administrative error. “We have contacted Mrs Scares and made some arrangements to help her until her badge arrives.”

Image: andrewbain under CC BY 2.0