Blue Peter Badge for Bethany and her Bee Bombs

Eleven-year-old Bethany Wells, a member of 1st Carisbrooke (Princess Beatrice’s Own) Guide Unit, has undertaken some environmental projects recently which have gained her a Girlguiding Campaign Badge and the coveted Blue Peter Badge.

Girlguiding’s Campaign Badge encourages members to choose a theme and one of the activities involves raising money for a chosen charity. As well as a Blue Peter ‘Green’ Badge, Bethany received a letter of congratulations from the CBBC Blue Peter team.

Before starting on the projects Bethany discovered that wildflower habitats have been in decline since World War Two and as these habitats are important for bees, they need to be looked after and enhanced. Bees feed on the wildflowers for their nectar and bees are an important part of our environment as pollinators helping plants, vegetables, and crops to grow.

Production of Bee Bombs

Bethany decided to make, and sell for charity Bee Bombs, which enable the spread of seeds. Bee Bombs are made from five parts compost, five parts clay and one- part wildflower seed.

These Bee Bombs can be dropped into hedgerows or planted in pots in the garden, producing wildflowers such as poppies, cornflowers, and foxgloves.

Supporting Gift to Nature

After making and selling dozens of Bee Bombs to fellow Guides and friends, Bethany chose Gift to Nature, part of Natural Enterprise, as the charity to benefit from her endeavours as they look after the countryside and green spaces locally.

Over £100 was raised and, at a later date, when it is safe to do so, there will be a cheque presentation.

Wanted to do something to help the environment

Bethany said,