It might be the summer recess for Members of Parliament, but Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, has been keeping busy. Bob’s recently asked the Secretary of State for the Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) for an update on any plans to introduce Combined Authorities.

As has been widely reported by OnTheWight over the last year, plans were progressing for the Isle of Wight to join Southampton and Portsmouth as a combined authority so they could take advantage of the Solent Devolution deal being offered by the then Sec of State.

No movement since October 2016

Since the application was submitted to Government in October 2016 (whilst the Island Independents were still in power), it has remained ‘on his desk’ and no updates forthcoming.

In his role as MP for the Isle of Wight, Bob’s recent question was,

To ask the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, what further plans he has to introduce combined authorities in non-metropolitan or unitary authority areas.

A written reply, albeit it short, came from Jake Berry, the Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for DCLG, who said,

“The Government’s manifesto commitment is to support councils that wish to combine to serve their communities better and we will consider any proposals councils put forward for a combined authority.”

Solent Deal ‘dead in the water’

When the Isle of Wight Conservatives took power of the council in January this year, it was reported that the Solent Devolution Deal was “dead in the water”.

The council leaders of Southampton and Portsmouth said it was because the Island Conservatives had said “they wanted nothing to do with Portsmouth and Southampton”.

Indeeed, at the October 2016 full council meeting, Bob Seely, who is also the Isle of Wight ward councillor for Central Wight, joined other Conservatives in expressing his objection to the idea of the proposed combined authority and voted against it.

Deal with Hampshire?

It had been suggested at several council meetings over the last year that the Island Conservatives had shown more interest in furthering talks with Hampshire County Council and were even accused of lobbying the Government to block financial help.

In a letter to OnTheWight, Deputy leader, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson set out why the Island Conservatives were against a possible Solent Devolution Deal.

Could the response from Jake Berry lead the way for a new proposed deal with Hampshire County Council?

OnTheWight asked Bob for the reason behind his question, but at time of publishing had not received a response. We’ll update once we hear back.

