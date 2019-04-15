Body found in search for missing Ryde woman

Police searching for missing woman from Ryde have confirmed that a body has been found.

They say,

“Thank you for sharing our appeal to find missing 51 year-old Joyce Maryon from Ryde. Please don’t continue to share this appeal.

“Sadly we can confirm that a woman’s body was found at Blackbridge Brook in Havenstreet yesterday.

“Formal identification procedures are ongoing at this time, but Joyce’s family has been informed.

“We are not treating the death as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped support our investigation and shared our appeals.”