Book now for free session learning how to research your house, family history or more

The County Record Office at Newport will be offering a free session for new users on Tuesday 10th March from 10am to midday.

The County Record Office, at 26 Hillside, Newport, holds a wealth of archive material and the free session is perfect for anyone just starting out with researching local, house or family history.

Incredible range

The material held spans the 12th to 21st centuries, and includes records of parish churches, estates, families, businesses, schools and local government.

The archive is invaluable for anyone studying family history and those studying the history of their house, or with an interest in a whole range of local history topics.

How to get started

On the day, there will be an introduction to what is available at the Record Office; including ideas on how to use the records and resources to get you started with your research.

The council’s Heritage Service manager, Richard Smout, said:

“Once again we are offering a free introductory session for new users, following on from the success we had last year, where we were able to help new users unlock the key to connect with one of their ancestors. “Whether it is identifying the place of burial or locating the house where a grandparent was born, there is an element of detective work to the role, finding evidence, assessing its reliability, and looking for the missing pieces in the jigsaw. “If you have never been before, I definitely think you should come and see the wealth of documents we have and start piecing together your own family jigsaw.”

Booking essential

Booking for this free session is essential as places are limited – please contact (01983) 823820.

Image: © Google Streetview

For more information on the service, please visit the Record Office Website.

News of event shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed