Breakdown of positive Covid-19 tests shows which age groups are most infected

Biggest increases in positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight are once again being found in younger age groups.
Latest data from Public Health England, which breaks down the number of positive Covid-19 tests (referred to by PHE as ‘cases’) by age and date, has found in the week between 30th October and 6th November, those aged between 20 and 44 accounted for more than 40 per cent of cases — as they increased by 106 to 757.
Bryant: Older people likely to suffer worse impacts
Speaking at a meeting of the Isle of Wight Council’s Local Outbreak Engagement Board yesterday (Thursday), Simon Bryant, the Island’s director of public health said:
“We have seen it in younger age groups and as the infection is spreading through our community, the average age of those infected increases.
“More older people are getting it, who are likely to suffer worse impacts.”
Double the amount for under 60s
Between 30th October and 6th November there were 106 new positive Covid-19 tests on the Isle of Wight — with double the amount found in people aged 0 to 59 than the over 60s.
In the 0 to 59 age group, 74 new cases have been found, with only 32 in the 60 plus category.
The figures, dating back to March, show of the 757 cases, 444 were in the 0 to 59 age range, compared to 313 in those aged over 60.
In the latest update of statistics, only one of the 19 age groups did not record a new case — the five to nine category. However, a new case was found in children aged 0 to four.
Rising numbers
More cases have now been found in those aged 20 to 24 than any other age group, as 11 new cases were found in the seven days up until 6th November — taking the total in that age category to 62.
However, the biggest increase in that week was in the 30 to 34 age category where 12 new cases took the total 45.
Another ten cases were found in the 40 to 44 age range, with nine new in those aged 50 to 54 and eight in 75 to 79 age category,
University students not currently on the Island, but still registered to an Island address may affect the total number of cases, but officials have said it may only be a small number, and cannot give a figure.
Spike in schools
There has recently been a spike in cases in the Isle of Wight’s school communities, with ten new cases recorded from Friday morning — some of which is not yet reflected in the latest data breakdown.
To see the full breakdown of ages, plus the difference between weeks, you can look at the table below.
|Age Band
|Up to 30 Oct
|Up to 6th Nov
|Difference
|Total
|651
|757
|106
|0_4
|3
|4
|1
|5_9
|2
|2
|0
|10_14
|6
|9
|3
|15_19
|32
|38
|6
|20_24
|51
|62
|11
|25_29
|39
|45
|6
|30_34
|33
|45
|12
|35_39
|36
|42
|6
|40_44
|35
|45
|10
|45_49
|34
|38
|4
|50_54
|45
|54
|9
|55_59
|50
|55
|5
|60_64
|43
|50
|7
|65_69
|28
|34
|6
|70_74
|28
|34
|6
|75_79
|36
|44
|8
|80_84
|42
|45
|3
|85_89
|50
|51
|1
|90+
|54
|55
|1
|Unassigned
|4
|5
|1
