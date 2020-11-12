Rise in the number of Isle of Wight Covid-19 hospital admissions

As the number of positive Covid-19 tests rises, so does the admissions to St Mary’s Hospital. Details within

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

person in hospital bed with curtain drawn

There have been a rise in the number of reported Coronavirus (Covid-19) admissions to hospital hospital on the Isle of Wight.

Between 2nd November and 8th November, the reported number of admissions to hospital and diagnoses in hospital totaled 12.

Between 2nd and 10th November, five patients required mechanical ventilation beds.

Latest number of positive tests
Today (Thursday) saw the largest daily number of positive Covid-19 tests on the Isle of Wight (23).

There have been 109 positive tests in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 population of 77.30. This took the cumulative total to 793, a rate per 100,000 population of 562.41.

Deaths due to Covid-19
Last week saw three deaths in hospital (6th, 7th and 8th November) where where Covid-19 was stated as the cause of death. This brought the total since the start of the pandemic to 96.

Simon Bryant, the Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight told a meeting today that the number of deaths on the Isle of Wight is still below the five year average.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who continue to work hard to help save lives.

Image: Harsha K R under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 12th November, 2020 6:05pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o3Q

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Rise in the number of Isle of Wight Covid-19 hospital admissions"

newest oldest most voted
alisonjane

This number is just starting to increase only 3 weeks after the IOW was promoted as the place to visit for half term by Dave Stewart and Will Myles.
The tourism industry economy came before Islanders lives!

Vote Up10-2Vote Down
12, November 2020 6:31 pm
susan

The sad thing is the island infection rate was flatlining, with very few infections on the island before this.

These two irresponsible individuals, Stewart and Myles, need to be gone from any position of influence.

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
12, November 2020 7:17 pm

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*