Rise in the number of Isle of Wight Covid-19 hospital admissions

There have been a rise in the number of reported Coronavirus (Covid-19) admissions to hospital hospital on the Isle of Wight.

Between 2nd November and 8th November, the reported number of admissions to hospital and diagnoses in hospital totaled 12.

Between 2nd and 10th November, five patients required mechanical ventilation beds.

Latest number of positive tests

Today (Thursday) saw the largest daily number of positive Covid-19 tests on the Isle of Wight (23).

There have been 109 positive tests in the last seven days – a rate per 100,000 population of 77.30. This took the cumulative total to 793, a rate per 100,000 population of 562.41.

Deaths due to Covid-19

Last week saw three deaths in hospital (6th, 7th and 8th November) where where Covid-19 was stated as the cause of death. This brought the total since the start of the pandemic to 96.

Simon Bryant, the Director of Public Health for the Isle of Wight told a meeting today that the number of deaths on the Isle of Wight is still below the five year average.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with the care and NHS staff who continue to work hard to help save lives.

Image: Harsha K R under CC BY 2.0