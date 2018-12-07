Bridge upgrades improve cycle and pedestrian routes

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Three footbridges have been upgraded by Island Roads as part of ongoing work to improve the local rights of way network.

The B252 Shide Path footbridge and the B306 footbridge at Sandy Lane – both of which are part of the popular Newport to Sandown Cycletrack – along with the B313 footbridge over Morton Brook at Brading have all been replaced and upgraded in a three-week programme of works.

Structures made more durable

Besides being rebuilt and strengthened, parts of the footbridges such as the handrails that were previously soft wood, have been replaced with hard wood components to make the structures more durable requiring less maintenance.

Island Roads structures project manager Jason Boulter said: