‘Demolition’ van ends up parked on top of Ryde community garden

Those walking past the community garden on the bottom of Monkton Street in Ryde might have thought the van driver for the Armac Group – who specialise in Demolition and Land Reclamation – had taken the company’s work a step too far.
Photos shared with OnTheWight by Scott Wlaschin this morning show the van having driven through the garden, ending up in the flowerbed of the community garden.
Aaron Collins from Armac told OnTheWight the van was stolen on Thursday night and then abandoned in the garden.
It has now been recovered.
Images: © Scott Wlaschin
Monday, 5th March, 2018 12:49pm
By Sally Perry
